Insider Economy Paphos theme park postponed due to COVID

Paphos theme park postponed due to COVID

Paphos was due to get its own theme park through investments from Hong Kong and by Cypriot investors in the area of Kalo Chorio. Construction of the large-scale project was scheduled to begin in 2021 and the company had secured all environmental Planning and Building Permits.

According to the initial plans 80 people would have been employed from the surrounding areas who would have been specially trained for the needs of the part.

The selected concept, is the development of a Theme Park which will draw upon the richness of Greek Mythology, Cypriot history and heritage and offer amusement through the “Talking Tom and Friends” International Patent (IP).

This Park aspires to redirect the future development of tourism within the Paphos region and perhaps within Cyprus, in general.

The concept of the proposed development involves a combination of facilities which will offer excitement and stimulation to the visitors while, at the same time, educate young Cypriots and foreign visitors.

However, due to the pandemic and its serious financial consequences it is now unknown when this ambitious project will begin.

(philenews)

By gavriella
Previous articleGreece and Turkey resume talks on maritime disputes after five years

Top Stories

Economy

Paphos theme park postponed due to COVID

gavriella -
Paphos was due to get its own theme park through investments from Hong Kong and by Cypriot investors in the area of Kalo Chorio....
Read more
World

Greece and Turkey resume talks on maritime disputes after five years

Annie Charalambous -
Greece and Turkey resumed talks aimed at addressing long-standing maritime disputes on Monday, diplomatic sources said, after months of tension in the eastern Mediterranean. The...
Read more
Local

No cases of British covid variant detected in Cyprus, strict measures already taken

Annie Charalambous -
Cyprus is not among the increasing number of EU countries that have detected cases of the British variant of COVID-19, but health authorities are...
Read more
Local

Trial of man, 78, accused of possession of child pornography material starts

Annie Charalambous -
Court hearings began on Monday in the case of a 78-year-old man from Paphos who dismissed accusations back in August that he possessed child...
Read more
Local

Cyprus takes part in NASA`s “Send Your Name to Mars” campaign

Annie Charalambous -
Cyprus takes part in NASA's "Send Your Name to Mars" campaign which also aims to will search for evidence of ancient extra-terrestrial life, according...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

In Cyprus -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

In Cyprus -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Economy

Electricity Authority: New prices in place

gavriella -
Every year the EAC is obliged to submit to the Cyprus Energy Regulatory Authority (CERA) new tariffs for approval. The prices are calculated aiming...
Read more
Economy

Moody’s: Bank of Cyprus in better position to deal with COVID downturn due to new bad loan portfolio sale

gavriella -
Moody’s rating agency says that the new sale of a bad loan portfolio by the Bank of Cyprus, puts the bank in a better...
Read more
Economy

Some 3.7 million euros to farmers due to coronavirus

gavriella -
So far, an amount of 2.4 million euros has been deposited in the accounts of producers who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic...
Read more
Economy

Industrial area to be established next to the Nicosia Mall

gavriella -
The Environmental authority gave the green light for the establishment of a big industrial zone within the boundaries of the Lakatamia Municipality, in an...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros