Paphos supermarket employee fails to deliver 186 thousand in till money (update)

Police in Paphos are investigating a case of theft by a 53 year old employee of a major supermarket chain.

According to a police report, a supermarket director in Paphos filed a charge that between 9 and 19 October, the employee in charge of the tills, did not deliver the money, estimated at 186 thousand euro.

She then fled, with an arrest warrant issued against her.

The employee was located in Nicosia yesterday. She was transferred back to Paphos and remanded in custody for six days.

An investigation is on-going.