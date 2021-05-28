Paphos: Smart signs at sights for visitors

The Tourist Development and Projection Company for the District of Paphos continues its efforts to Turn the district into a Smart Destination.

The Company has just completed the first phases of the project and it is now going to place 12 smart signs in various locations of interest for the tourists.

These signs are made of materials friendly to the environment, are discreet in size and are connected to the Internet, providing useful information to tourists. Tourists can choose the language they prefer as well as whether they prefer just text, lots of photos, virtual tour, and so forth.