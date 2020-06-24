Paphos: Traffic check leads to discovery of cocaine

A 39 year old man was arrested for illegal possession of drugs with intent to supply following a routine traffic check in Paphos.

At around 10 pm on Tuesday police signalled to a car to stop, but the driver ignored the signal and sped off police in pursuit. He was stopped five minutes later and police found in his car two small bags with 2 grams of cocaine, a bottle of pills believed to be steroids and €1250 in cash.

Police then searched his house where they found another 42 small packages of cocaine of 70.5 grams and 501 pills and 20 vials of liquid believed to be steroids.