Paphos: Public disturbance suspect rearrested for theft

One of the eight Nepalese in police custody for causing a public disturbance was wanted for a robbery that was reported on June 1 and has been rearrested, philenews reports.

The eight, six men and two women, were remanded in custody for four days on Monday by Paphos district court as police investigate a case of fighting, causing a public disturbance and illegal residence.

It later emerged that one of the six men was wanted in connection with a robbery committed on June 1 when three people assaulted another person and stole his mobile phone, cash and other personal items.

The row between the two groups occurred in central Paphos on Sunday evening when one group took offence when the other teased the two women. All eight are from Nepal. One was found to be here illegally.

