News Local Paphos: Public disturbance suspect rearrested for theft

Paphos: Public disturbance suspect rearrested for theft

One of the eight Nepalese in police custody for causing a public disturbance was wanted for a robbery that was reported on June 1 and has been rearrested, philenews reports.

The eight, six men and two women, were remanded in custody for four days on Monday by Paphos district court as police investigate a case of fighting, causing a public disturbance and illegal residence.

It later emerged that one of the six men was wanted in connection with a robbery committed on June 1 when three people assaulted another person and stole his mobile phone, cash and other personal items.

The row between the two groups occurred in central Paphos on Sunday evening when one group took offence when the other teased the two women. All eight are from Nepal. One was found to be here illegally.

Read more

Paphos: 6 men, 2 women in custody for public disturbance

By Bouli Hadjioannou
Previous articleUK tourism group says government plans travel corridors from June 29
Next articleArrivals via ‘Cyprus Flight Pass’

Top Stories

Local

Car registrations slump 28,5% in May

Josephine Koumettou -
In May 2020, the month when the Covid-19 lockdown measures started to be gradually lifted in Cyprus, the total registrations of motor vehicles numbered...
Read more
Coronavirus

What are antibody therapies and who is developing them for COVID-19?

Josephine Koumettou -
While some potential vaccines have emerged in the global race to find a way to stop the spread of COVID-19, many scientists and researchers...
Read more
World

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Josephine Koumettou -
Latest update: 09/06/2020 08:19 The World Health Organization urged countries to press on with efforts to contain the novel coronavirus, noting the pandemic was worsening...
Read more
Local

Pancyprian examinations underway

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Pancyprian examinations are underway on Tuesday morning with the participation of 7,352 graduates of whom 5,465 are seeking admission to the Public Higher Education...
Read more
World

This round’s on us – Maltese government hands out vouchers to boost tourist trade

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Residents of Malta will be given 100 euro vouchers by the government to spend in bars, hotels and restaurants in an effort to revitalise...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Poulles (Υoung kolokassi)

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Either you thrash the coriander seeds in a mortar, without making them into dust, or you gradually crush them in a blender. Remove the edges...
Read more
Local Food

Pork cooked in wine

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Crush the coriander seeds in a pestle and mortar or pulse-blend in a blender, taking care not to over-grind. Put the meat in bowl (not...
Read more
Local Food

Lefkaritikos tavas – O ‘protinos’

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Wash and dry the meat and rice separately. In a ‘tava’ (oven proof deep clay pot) first put a layer of five-six pieces of meat...
Read more
Local Food

Local cuisine: An introduction

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Rich in fresh ingredients and tasty herbs, offers the very best of Mediterranean culinary delights. Head out to a tavern and feast on a...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Car registrations slump 28,5% in May

Josephine Koumettou -
In May 2020, the month when the Covid-19 lockdown measures started to be gradually lifted in Cyprus, the total registrations of motor vehicles numbered...
Read more
Local

Pancyprian examinations underway

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Pancyprian examinations are underway on Tuesday morning with the participation of 7,352 graduates of whom 5,465 are seeking admission to the Public Higher Education...
Read more
Local

First flight lands at Larnaca (video)

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Larnaca Airport has welcomed its first arrivals since Cyprus banned all but repatriation flights on March 21 with 22 passengers landing on a flight...
Read more
Local

Arrivals via ‘Cyprus Flight Pass’

Josephine Koumettou -
Today marks the reopening of Larnaca and Paphos airports in the framework of Phase Three of the lockout easing, while to facilitate airlines as...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros