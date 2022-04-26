Paphos Police Try to find culprits of explosion at bank ATM

Policemen of the Paphos CID are conducting intense research to find the culprits of the explosion at a bank agency on Easter Monday.

According to Michalis Nicolaou, spokesman of the Paphos Police, investigations focus on the cameras in the area, although it is not easy to recognize the persons since they had their faces covered.

Evidence has been collected from the scene and has been sent for scientific examinations.

Nicolaou added that the Police have increased patrols to prevent similar incidents from taking place.