NewsLocalPaphos Police Try to find culprits of explosion at bank ATM

Paphos Police Try to find culprits of explosion at bank ATM

Police Covid
Police Covid

Policemen of the Paphos CID are conducting intense research to find the culprits of the explosion at a bank agency on Easter Monday.

According to Michalis Nicolaou, spokesman of the Paphos Police, investigations focus on the cameras in the area, although it is not easy to recognize the persons since they had their faces covered.

Evidence has been collected from the scene and has been sent for scientific examinations.

Nicolaou added that the Police have increased patrols to prevent similar incidents from taking place.

By gavriella
Previous articleBanks prepare favorable plans for car sales
Next articleMan seriously injured; finally arrested by Police

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros