Police have found jewellery, watches and other valuables in the possession of a 22 year old and a 15 year old who are under arrest.

The two were arrested by SBA police and handed over to police of the Republic of Cyprus with the valuables which are believed to have been stolen following burglaries in the Paphos district.

Police have published photos of the items and are asking their owners to contact Paphos CID on telephone 26806021.