Paphos: Police publish photos of stolen jewellery

Paphos police have published photographs of jewellery and other valuables believed to be stolen and are asking their owners to contact them.

The jewellery and two watches were found in the possession of a 29 year old man who was stopped by Paphos police on Thursday night.

The man could not give adequate explanation about the property found in his possession and he was arrested.

Yesterday, he was remanded in custody until next Tuesday as police continue their investigations.

Anyone who may have any information or can help identify the jewellery and their owns are asked to call Paphos CID telephone 26-806173.

For the photos click here.