Paphos police probe Polis attempted murder over €100 loan

A 24 year old man has been arrested to facilitate investigations into the attempted murder of a 45 year old man in Polis Chrysochous on Thursday evening, the CNA reports.

According to police sources, the incident took place around 7.10 pm on Thursday when police were informed that a man was outside his home in Polis Chrysochous bearing injuries.

Members of the Polis Chrysochous police station sped to the scene where they found the 45 year old with injuries in his chest believed to have been caused by a knife.

The man was then taken by ambulance to the Paphos General Hospital where he underwent surgery and has been kept there for treatment. Doctors described his condition as serious but stable.

Following investigations, Polis police and the Paphos CID arrested a 24 year old man.

Investigators found that behind the murder attempt are financial differences between the victim and the perpetrator as the 45 year old appears to have lent 100 euros to his 24 year old compatriot and the latter was delaying repayment.

The 24 year old has reportedly told police that he felt his compatriot had insulted him which led him to seek the victim at his home in the centre of Polis Chrysochous on Thursday evening where he stabbed him twice in the chest with a knife.

The Paphos CID are investigating.

