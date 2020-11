The Paphos Traffic Police proceeded yesterday with an operation aiming to combat traffic violations.

According to the Police, between 07:00 and 18:30 members of the Traffic Police carried out a campaign in several areas, checked 180 vehicles and found 74 offences.

These offences included not having a driving license, not having MOT certificate, tinted windows, speeding, not wearing a seat belt.

The Police operations will continue at a later stage.

(philenews/CNA)