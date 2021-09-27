Paphos Police looking for man who was threatening pharmacist through messages

The Paphos Police are looking for a 55-year-old man regarding a case of sending written death threats to a 44-year-old pharmacist.

The pharmacist filed a complaint with the Police yesterday saying that the 55-year-old-man went to this pharmacy and bought medicine worth 400 euros. According to the pharmacist, the 55-year-old said his card was not functioning and that he would transfer to the pharmacist the money the next day.

The next day, the 55-year-old sent an email saying the transfer was made, but according to the pharmacist no money arrived. So, the pharmacist contacted the 55-year-old to get the money but supposedly the man instead threatened him and sent him more than 20 threatening messages about his life and property.

The Police have issued an arrest warrant against the 55-year-old and investigations continue.