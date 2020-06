Police in Paphos confiscated four vehicles and booked 44 traffic violations after carrying out checks in the Geroskipou and Chlorakas area overnight on Sunday and early on Monday.

Police said they had checked 59 vehicles with 83 passengers. They also searched 27 vehicles and 39 people. A total of 44 traffic violations were reported and four vehicles were confiscated, police said.

They added that targeted operations to prevent and combat illegality and boost safety would continue.