News Local Five party goers arrested for assault and malicious damage

Five party goers arrested for assault and malicious damage

Paphos police have arrested five men in connection with an assault and malicious damage case which took place in the early hours of Wednesday.

Specifically police had responded to a call for noise pollution by party-goers and the suspects allegedly attacked the 52-year-old neighbour and caused damage to his home ad car assuming he was the one that complained.

The owners of the house having the party complied with police instructions but after police left a group of 15 young men at the party went over to the neighbour’s house.

There, they caused extensive damage to his vehicle parked outside and broke the gate, entered the residence and attacked the owner as well.

The 52-year-old was taken to the emergency unit for the treatment of bruises and scratches.

Police said the arrested men are all from Paphos, aged 43, 19, 23 and two are 18.

(CNA)

By Annie Charalambous
