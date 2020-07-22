Paphos police have two burglaries under investigation

Paphos police have arrested two suspects for two separate burglaries that took place in the coastal city, Philenews reported on Wednesday.

A 31-year-old man who is a permanent resident there was detained in connection with the burglary of an electrical store back in April 14.

Various electrical items were stolen, along with a sum of money in coins all worth a total of 2,000 euro. He denies any involvement in the case.

In addition, a 55-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday after being chased for theft from a kiosk in Kato Paphos.

The owner of the kiosk said the suspect tried to run away after stealing various items but he chased and caught him. He then called the police who arrested and detained the 55-year-old.