Paphos Municipality and Medochemie install ‘Recyclefish’ at Municipal Baths

The Paphos Municipality in collaboration with pharmaceuticals company Medochemie has installed a fish-shaped structure at the Municipal Baths beach to combat the pollution of the sea from plastics, the CNA reports.

In a press release announcing the move, the municipality and the company said that marine pollution from plastics has been exacerbated by the Coronavirus pandemic which has led to the increase in the production of plastic products like surgical masks, plastic gloves and other protective equipment.

In a statement following the inauguration ceremony, Paphos mayor Phedonas Phedonos said that the initiative aims to raise awareness among the public as regards the recycling of plastics and to urge participation in environmentally friendly habits in favour of our delicate marine ecosystem, as people can place in the Recyclefish’s ‘belly’ any plastic items that pollute the beach.

“Through this initiative, we aim to raise awareness among locals and visitors alike on the importance of recycling and the reuse of materials in order to both limit environmental pollution and to prevent the planet’s resources from running out,” Phedonos said.

On behalf of Medochemie Ltd, chairman of the company’s committee on environmental protection and energy-saving Dr Christakis Sergides said that the Coronavirus pandemic has led to the increase in the production of plastic protective equipment which is necessary to fight the virus.

“The issue that we are called to tackle is the proper management of these plastics after their use. Recycling them is perhaps the best solution. We all need to work together to prevent the virus from destroying our waters,” he said.

Sergides said that according to recent studies, plastics comprise 95% of marine waste found in the Mediterranean.

“When these enter the food chain, they become a threat not only to marine life but to human health,” he added, warning that if no measures are taken, the oceans are expected to contain more plastics than fish by 2050.

“If plastic pollution in the Mediterranean continues, this will irreparably damage its reputation globally both as a tourist destination and a fishing hub,” Sergides further said and concluded by emphasising the importance of everyone incorporating recycling into their daily habits.

By Josephine Koumettou
