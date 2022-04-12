Paphos Municipality against ETEK for Carob Mills

Paphos Mayor Phaedon Phaedonos said that the Municipality does not recognize the Cyprus Scientific and Technical Chamber ETEK as an advisor of the state nor is it going to include it in the discussion about use of the buildings of the Carob Mills. The mayor added that after seven years as a mayor he has realized that the Chamber is simply a trade union that makes telephone calls to raise reactions but does not do any actual work.

President of ETEK Konstantinos Konstanti stated shocked by the mayor’s attack. He said that over the years, ETEK intervenes to safeguard our cultural heritage and the mayor does not have the right to deprive them of that. He also pointed out that their main disagreement with the Mayor about the buildings of the Carob Mills is that the municipality wants to almost demolish them while ETEK wants to preserve them.