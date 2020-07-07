News Local Paphos municipal swimming pool reopens

Paphos municipal swimming pool reopens

 

Paphos’ municipal pool Evagoras Pallikarides reopened today after undergoing renovation during the lockdown.

Mayor Phedon Phedonos said that the municipality had taken advantage of the weeks during which the pool was closed because of the coronavirus outbreak to upgrade it so as to satisfy the needs of a modern, high specifications sports facility.

The sanitary facilities had been expanded and upgraded while the engine room has been upgraded with a new automated chlorination system, an automated Ph control system, new filters and pumps and a new cover.

The snack shop area has also been upgraded and facilities given a new coat of paint, among other, while lighting and a lawn are to be added.

Tenders will be launched for a symbolic sum of 50 euro to operate the snack shop so that it can also be used a venue for christenings and children’s parties, he said.

Work has also been carried out at the changing rooms.

 

By Bouli Hadjioannou
Previous article27-year-old handed down 7-year jail sentence for sexually abusing minor
Next articleMinistry publishes updated list of labs for Covid-19 tests

Top Stories

Local

Missing child found (updated)

Josephine Koumettou -
  A 15-year-old child reported missing from his home in Limassol since June 29 has been found and is in good health, police said on...
Read more
Local

One new Covid case with travel history

Josephine Koumettou -
One person has tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases to 1005, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday, from a total...
Read more
Local

Compulsory use of gloves by employees on way out

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    The compulsory use of gloves by employees that was introduced as part of measures to contain the spread of coronavirus is to be scrapped,...
Read more
Local

22-year-old sentenced to 13 years in jail for Nicosia manslaughter

Josephine Koumettou -
The Nicosia Criminal Court handed down on Tuesday a 13-year jail sentence to a 22-year-old foreign national who had pleaded guilty to killing a...
Read more
Local

House, car repair shop, storeroom damaged by fire

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  A fire which broke out off the Ayii Trimithias and Anthoupolis road on Tuesday afternoon has left a trail of damage in its wake,...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

How to make triandafillo ice cream, by UK Cypriot chef Loulla Astin

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Just in time for the scorching heat, UK Cypriot chef Loulla Astin has shared her recipe for refreshing triantafillo ice cream -- or as...
Read more
Local Food

Cyprus sprouts with cream and prosciutto

Bouli Hadjioannou -
In a big, deep frying pan, fry the prosciutto in the olive oil, on medium heat for 2 minutes. Add the onion and garlic...
Read more
Local Food

Pork burger with sundried tomatoes, mozzarella and anchovies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all the ingredients together with the mince in a bowl, and combine well. Divide into 4 balls and form the burgers. Warm a griddle/pan...
Read more
Local Food

Sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Wash the lamb cauls with plenty of cold water and let them settle in water and vinegar for a little while. Soak the bread crumbs...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Missing child found (updated)

Josephine Koumettou -
  A 15-year-old child reported missing from his home in Limassol since June 29 has been found and is in good health, police said on...
Read more
Local

One new Covid case with travel history

Josephine Koumettou -
One person has tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases to 1005, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday, from a total...
Read more
Local

Compulsory use of gloves by employees on way out

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    The compulsory use of gloves by employees that was introduced as part of measures to contain the spread of coronavirus is to be scrapped,...
Read more
Local

22-year-old sentenced to 13 years in jail for Nicosia manslaughter

Josephine Koumettou -
The Nicosia Criminal Court handed down on Tuesday a 13-year jail sentence to a 22-year-old foreign national who had pleaded guilty to killing a...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros