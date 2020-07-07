Paphos municipal swimming pool reopens

Paphos’ municipal pool Evagoras Pallikarides reopened today after undergoing renovation during the lockdown.

Mayor Phedon Phedonos said that the municipality had taken advantage of the weeks during which the pool was closed because of the coronavirus outbreak to upgrade it so as to satisfy the needs of a modern, high specifications sports facility.

The sanitary facilities had been expanded and upgraded while the engine room has been upgraded with a new automated chlorination system, an automated Ph control system, new filters and pumps and a new cover.

The snack shop area has also been upgraded and facilities given a new coat of paint, among other, while lighting and a lawn are to be added.

Tenders will be launched for a symbolic sum of 50 euro to operate the snack shop so that it can also be used a venue for christenings and children’s parties, he said.

Work has also been carried out at the changing rooms.