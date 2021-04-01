Paphos Municipal Building in blue for the World Autism Awareness Day

According to a decision by the Paphos Municipality and the Cyprus Autistic Association, the Paphos Municipal Building will be lighted up blue on 2 April, International Autism Awareness Day.

The lighting is part of the “Light it Up Blue” worldwide campaign which aims at raising global awareness and attention with regards to the idiosyncrasies and difficulties faced by persons in the Autism spectrum and their families.

The need for securing access to care and support, continuous education, and the fundamental right for inclusion in all facets of life, is also highlighted.