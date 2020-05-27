Paphos most booked holiday destination for Britons in April, May 2021

Paphos is the most booked destination for British holidaymakers in April and May next year, the Daily Mail reported on Wednesday citing data collected by TravelSupermarket. Costa Blanca and Orlando came in second and third respectively.

It said that as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, April and May 2021 have become the most popular months for Britons to book overseas package holidays

According to the Daily Mail, the rest of the top 10 most booked destinations list comprises Tenerife (fourth), New York (fifth), the resorts around Antalya in Turkey (sixth), the resorts around Dalaman in Turkey (seventh), Dominican Republic (eighth), Ibiza (ninth) and Majorca (10th).

The holiday price comparison site also revealed that October 2020 is the most popular future departure month for package holiday searches, followed by September 2020, December 2020 and then May and April 2021.

Emma Coulthurst, from TravelSupermarket, said: ‘Who would have thought that the most popular times to book a holiday in May 2020 would be in a year’s time? But that is what the pandemic is currently doing to booking patterns.

“Quarantines and the current Foreign and Commonwealth Office restriction on anything but essential travel mean that people are holding back on booking for this year compared with next year.

“We know that there is a pent-up desire to travel. We’re seeing people searching for holidays later in the year, October being the most popular month to look for a holiday.

“As the picture becomes clearer on the exact health protocols put in place at airports and on airlines and whether our government and countries will let us travel, more people are likely to book for this year. Currently, though, we’re seeing more Britons hedging their bets on holidays next year.’”