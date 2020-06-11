Paphos: Man driving with dog on bonnet facing charges

A 75-year-old man from Paphos who was driving with a dog on his car bonnet is facing charges for animal abuse, the CNA reports.

According to the police, the case was placed under investigation when a relevant video was shared on social media.

The video showed a car moving around Paphos with a dog standing on the bonnet, thus placing the dog and other users of the roads at risk from a potential accident.

Police investigations found that the owner of the car was the 75-year-old Paphos resident, who went to a local police station yesterday after being contacted by police.

The man reportedly admitted to the offence during questioning and was accused in writing to be summoned later by the Court.

The Paphos minor offences department is investigating.