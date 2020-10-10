Paphos man arrested for threatening daughter’s friends with a gun

Police have arrested a 52-year-old tavern owner from Paphos after he threatened with a gun two young men who were eating kebab in their car along with his teenage daughter.

On Thursday evening, the arrested man’s daughter had taken kebab from the tavern, walked to a car parked nearby and where an 18-year-old and a 26-year-old were sitting, and joined them.

Her father shortly came out from the tavern carrying a gun which it pointed at the two men who drove away fast. But they reported the incident to police the very next morning.

Police said the man was not licenced to carry a gun.