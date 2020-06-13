Paphos major police operation on night clubs and Chloraka

Police launched a major operation in Paphos, conducting checks on both the implementation of coronavirus legislation as well as other offences.

It focused on night clubs, bars and restaurants, with authorities tightening control following massive violations in the Famagusta area over the previous weekend and Bank Holiday Monday, with more than a thousand people gathered at a Protaras night spot.

Operations on other offences were mainly conducted in the Chloraka area, facing major issues over the past few months.

67 people and 8 businesses were charged, three on offences related to violations of the coronavirus legislation. Police also confiscated three cars.