News Local Paphos: HORECA businesses under investigation for illegal employment

Paphos: HORECA businesses under investigation for illegal employment

Police on Sunday ramped up their campaign to clamp down on illegal employment and undeclared work in collaboration with Labour Ministry officers.

In an announcement, police said that they performed relevant checks in Paphos of three bars and two restaurants in Yeroskipou and Chlorakas and found two third-country nationals, both aged 21, working there illegally and were arrested.

Police said that the two are in Cyprus as students and were spotted working at two separate bars in Yeroskipou in violation of their residence permit.

The two bar owners are being investigated by the Paphos minor offences department for illegal employment.

The operation also uncovered violations regarding undeclared work by seven people working at four of the five businesses checked. The four employers were fined by Labour Ministry officers, police said.

Campaigns against undeclared and illegal employment are ongoing, the announcement concluded.

By Josephine Koumettou
Previous articlePoland’s Duda seen winning presidential vote-majority results

Top Stories

Local

Paphos: HORECA businesses under investigation for illegal employment

Josephine Koumettou -
Police on Sunday ramped up their campaign to clamp down on illegal employment and undeclared work in collaboration with Labour Ministry officers. In an announcement,...
Read more
World

Poland’s Duda seen winning presidential vote-majority results

Josephine Koumettou -
Poland's incumbent candidate Andrzej Duda has won a presidential election, results from 99.97% of polling stations showed early on Monday, a narrow victory that...
Read more
World

Stubborn fire aboard U.S. Navy warship in San Diego injures 21 people

Josephine Koumettou -
Flames raged for hours on Sunday aboard a U.S. warship docked at Naval Base San Diego, sending 21 people to the hospital with minor...
Read more
World

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Josephine Koumettou -
WHO team in China to begin investigation A two-member advance team of World Health Organization (WHO) experts is in China to help pinpoint the origins...
Read more
Photos

Donald Trump wore a mask

Andreas Nicolaides -
U.S. President Donald Trump wears a mask while visiting Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, U.S., July 11, 2020.
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Kolokasi (Taro Root)

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: (Serves 4) 1 kg kolokasi (taro) root ½ kg pork (lean belly pork or shoulder) cut into large cubes 6 tbsp olive oil 1 head of fresh celery,...
Read more
Local Food

Moungra

Andreas Nicolaides -
Moungra is a traditional Cypriot mezze which consists in cauliflower pickled in fermented bread dough and typically served as an appetizer or meze. It...
Read more
Local Food

Cheesy Eggplant Rolls

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients 4 Eggplants 2 tbsp olive oil 1 chopped onion, 2 grated carrots 1 garlic clove (sliced) ¾ of the cup finely chopped canned tomato, ½ ts sugar 1 ts oregano 2 tbsp...
Read more
Local Food

Black eyed peas with chard (Louvia me laxana)

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 2 cups black eyed peas small lemon (juice) + 1 tsp lemon zest 1 bunch Cypriot chards olive oil & lemon for serving salt & pepper Method: Step 1 Put the...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Another scorcher with temperatures at 40 C, yellow alert in effect

Josephine Koumettou -
Today will be mainly fine but developing clouds may bring isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon in the mountains and in some areas...
Read more
Local

Seven new Covid-19 cases on Sunday

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Seven people have tested positive for coronavirus after 1176 tests, the Health Ministry said on Sunday. Five of the new cases were detected from 301...
Read more
Local

Nicosia: Biker in critical condition after collision

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  A 19 year old biker is in critical condition in hospital after his bike was involved in a collision with a car on Nicosia's...
Read more
Local

Yellow alert for third day in a row

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  The heat wave is set to continue tomorrow, with the Met Office issuing yet another extreme high temperature warning -- the third in a...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros