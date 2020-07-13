Paphos: HORECA businesses under investigation for illegal employment

Police on Sunday ramped up their campaign to clamp down on illegal employment and undeclared work in collaboration with Labour Ministry officers.

In an announcement, police said that they performed relevant checks in Paphos of three bars and two restaurants in Yeroskipou and Chlorakas and found two third-country nationals, both aged 21, working there illegally and were arrested.

Police said that the two are in Cyprus as students and were spotted working at two separate bars in Yeroskipou in violation of their residence permit.

The two bar owners are being investigated by the Paphos minor offences department for illegal employment.

The operation also uncovered violations regarding undeclared work by seven people working at four of the five businesses checked. The four employers were fined by Labour Ministry officers, police said.

Campaigns against undeclared and illegal employment are ongoing, the announcement concluded.