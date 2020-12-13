News Local Paphos establishment owner fined €8,000 for breach of covid measures

Paphos establishment owner fined €8,000 for breach of covid measures

Police carried out a total of 10,472 inspections all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for violation of measures aiming to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

And they handed out a total of 102 fines, including one for a shocking €8,000 which went out to an establishment in coastal Paphos, Philenews reports.

The establishment’s owner was fined heftily for insufficient distance markings and for not providing substantial information on how masks should be worn properly by either staff or clients.

Specifically, 26 fines went out in Nicosia out of 4,103 inspections, and 3,658 inspections in Limassol led to 36 reports.

In Larnaca, 740 inspections led to nine fines while 793 checks in Paphos led to 18 fines.

In Famagusta, 864 inspections led to 13 fines and in Morphou no one was booked after 296 checks.

At the same time, Marine police carried out 18 inspections and fined no one.

 

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleAnother 25,000 tax returns filed since extension was granted
Next articleDeadlock as Brexit trade deal faces make-or-break day

Top Stories

Local

Six citizens fined after attending Sunday mass inside churches

Annie Charalambous -
Police fined six citizens who defied coronavirus restrictive measures and attended mass early on Sunday inside two different churches in Nicosia district. Four were in...
Read more
World

Malaysia seizes record haul of crystal meth worth $26.2 million

Annie Charalambous -
Malaysia's maritime agency said on Sunday it had seized more than two tonnes of crystal methamphetamine worth 105.9 million ringgit ($26.2 million) from a...
Read more
World

Deadlock as Brexit trade deal faces make-or-break day

Annie Charalambous -
London and Brussels face a make-or-break decision on an elusive trade agreement on Sunday with a tumultuous 'no deal' exit for Britain from the...
Read more
Local

Paphos establishment owner fined €8,000 for breach of covid measures

Annie Charalambous -
Police carried out a total of 10,472 inspections all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for violation of measures aiming to curb the...
Read more
Local

Another 25,000 tax returns filed since extension was granted

Annie Charalambous -
An additional 25,000 taxpayers in Cyprus have submitted their income and employee declarations for 2019 since the day of a new extension was granted...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Six citizens fined after attending Sunday mass inside churches

Annie Charalambous -
Police fined six citizens who defied coronavirus restrictive measures and attended mass early on Sunday inside two different churches in Nicosia district. Four were in...
Read more
Local

Another 25,000 tax returns filed since extension was granted

Annie Charalambous -
An additional 25,000 taxpayers in Cyprus have submitted their income and employee declarations for 2019 since the day of a new extension was granted...
Read more
Local

Mostly cloudy on Sunday, with isolated showers

Annie Charalambous -
Mostly cloudy on Sunday with isolated showers and possible thunderstorms, according to the island’s Meteorology Service. Winds will be south-easterly to southerly, initially light to...
Read more
Local

Two deaths, 324 new cases of covid-19 on Saturday

Annie Charalambous -
Health authorities on Saturday announced two deaths and 324 new cases of Covid-19 through PCR testing of which 143 were people found positive from...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros