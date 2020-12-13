Paphos establishment owner fined €8,000 for breach of covid measures

Police carried out a total of 10,472 inspections all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for violation of measures aiming to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

And they handed out a total of 102 fines, including one for a shocking €8,000 which went out to an establishment in coastal Paphos, Philenews reports.

The establishment’s owner was fined heftily for insufficient distance markings and for not providing substantial information on how masks should be worn properly by either staff or clients.

Specifically, 26 fines went out in Nicosia out of 4,103 inspections, and 3,658 inspections in Limassol led to 36 reports.

In Larnaca, 740 inspections led to nine fines while 793 checks in Paphos led to 18 fines.

In Famagusta, 864 inspections led to 13 fines and in Morphou no one was booked after 296 checks.

At the same time, Marine police carried out 18 inspections and fined no one.