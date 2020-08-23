News Local Paphos: €42,200 worth of electronics and jewellery stolen from parked car

Paphos: €42,200 worth of electronics and jewellery stolen from parked car

Paphos police are investigating a case of theft and malicious damage after a Greek-Cypriot woman reported on Saturday that €42,200 worth of property was stolen from her car.

According to the police, the incident happened during the complainant’s vacation in Polis Chrysochous and particularly while her car was parked in a public car park in the Latsi area.

Members of the Polis Chrysochous police station arrived at the scene. They found that the perpetrators had smashed the passenger seat window and grabbed the woman’s leather bag that contained jewellery and electronics worth €42,200.

Police collected various evidence from the scene in order to identify the perpetrators.

Investigations are ongoing.

By Josephine Koumettou
