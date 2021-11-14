Paphos community without water due to increase to the price of electricity

The community of Prasteio of eastern mountainous Paphos has been without water since last Thursday. The reasn for this serious problem is the increase of the price of electricity and the inability of the community to cover this cost.

Most specifically, Prasteio is getting water from the neighboring community of Trachypedoula. Trachypedoula has installed an electric turbine to send water to Prasteio and until recently the residents of Prasteio were paying normally for their consumption.

However, recently there were problems due to the increase of the price of electricity that has affected the operation of the turbine. So Prasteio remains without water.