Paphos clubs charged for dancing and bar service covid violations

Almost four thousand covid checks were conducted over the past twenty four hours (up to 6 this morning), with violations including three Paphos clubs who allowed clients to dance and be served at the bar.

25 citizens were also fined, mostly for not wearing a protective mask in public places and indoors.

The three cases against Paphos clubs have been filed in court. They were reported after midnight, with one of them charged for allowing people to dance, in violation of covid measures. while also missing certain operation licenses.

In the second case, clients were being served at the bar, personnel were not wearing their masks, the distance and mask signaling was inadequate and the club was missing some of the necessary licenses.

The third club had not set out clear duties to personnel in implementing relevant covid measures and had not secured all licenses.

1,271 checks were conducted in Nicosia, 589 in Limassol, 673 in Larnaca, 297 in Paphos and 350 in the Famagusta district.

No violations were recorded in 136 traffic checks.