The Public Administration and Personnel Department of the Finance Ministry announced that the Paphos Citizens Services Center (at 62, Eleftheriou Venizelou Avenue) will re-open as of 28 December, 2020.

The center has been disinfected and followed all necessary protocols according to the instructions of the relevant authorities for the protection of public health.

As of Monday, 28 December, 2020, the public is requested to call at 26-822400 to make an appointment.

(philenews)