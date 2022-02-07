Paphos Castle to be lighted up in red for children with heart disease

Paphos Castle will be lighted in red from Monday evening till Saturday as part of the information and public awareness campaign on Congenital Heart Defects.

The campaign is carried out by the Association of Parents and Friends of Children with Heart Disease throughout this week, according to an announcement by the Department of Antiquities.

The main goal of the Association of Parents and Friends of Children with Heart Disease is to raise awareness and inform the public about Congenital Heart Defects. These are abnormalities of the heart that a person carries since birth.

The lighting of ancient monuments is part of the social policy implemented by the Antiquities Department.

Their hope is that this will strengthen the efforts of the Association while sending a message of support to all vulnerable groups of people.