Paphos businessmen upgrade tourist product to attract tourists of higher economic status

It seems that businessmen in Paphos have received the messages from the pandemic regarding what they have to do to armor the main financial activity of the district from future unexpected situations. This is what the ongoing and targeted actions toward specific directions are showing.

According to the Paphos Hoteliers President Thanos Michaelides, the targets of the tourist industry is now to reduce seasonality, the dependence on the markets of the UK and Russia and to attract tourists of higher economic status.

He noted that in order to achieve this target, the tourist product must be upgraded, and communicate with modern tourists and their specialized needs.

He also said that an aggressive campaign to project the Cyprus tourist product to foreign markets must be promoted and Cyprus’s air connection with main markets must be further developed.