Paphos-Athens direct flights began on Friday

Twice a week direct flights from coastal Paphos to Eleftherios Venizelos airport in Athens began on Friday.

And the response so far has been positive, TUS Airways – the one to include the new routes in its programme – said in a press release.

The flights are on Monday and Friday and Minister of Transport, Yiannis Karousos, welcomed them in a Tweed.

“This is a very important development, as the connectivity of Paphos airport is strengthened”.

Initially, he added, eight flights have been planned to test the viability of the flights.

The flights will continue according to the original plan until January 9.

However, if it proves to be a sustainable route then it may be extended.

By Annie Charalambous
