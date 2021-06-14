NewsLocalPaphos and Polis Chrysohous hospitals now under normal operation

Paphos and Polis Chrysohous hospitals now under normal operation

Paphos General Hospital and Polis Chrysohous Hospital are now under normal operation after the temporary arrangements made due to the coronavirus, the Health Ministry has announced.

In Paphos Hospital, the temporary suspension of the orthopedic and pathology wards has been lifted, and doctors, nurses and patients housed in temporary accommodation are now back there.

In addition, the inpatient ward of the Chrysochous Hospital which had also been temporarily suspended is now back in operation.

And doctors and nurses who were transferred temporarily to  Paphos and Limassol Hospitals to treat coronavirus patients have returned to their posts.

By Annie Charalambous
