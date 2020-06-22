News Local Back to business as Paphos Airport welcomes first flight

Back to business as Paphos Airport welcomes first flight

 

 

Paphos Airport welcomed its first commercial arrival after three months on Sunday night — a Ryanair flight with 128 passengers from Thessaloniki marking the official reopening of the island’s second airport after the Covid-19 lockdown.

Transport Minister Yiannis Karousos and Hermes Airports CEO Eleni Kalogerou were on hand to welcome the flight.

Speaking to reporters, Karousos said that he had also had an opportunity to see how the health protocols are being implemented and whether they needed any improvement.

Already as from yesterday, passengers arriving from Group C countries who were required to be quarantined for a day pending the result of their Covid-19 test will now undergo a rapid test at the airport and wait at the airport for about 90 minutes for the result, he said.

This will also be available at Larnaca Airport as from Wednesday, he added. Group C arrivals must then self-isolate for 14 days.

The minister had gone to Larnaca Airport before travelling to Paphos after problems arose with random tests where whole flights were subject to testing leading to delays.

Karousos said that as from today, sample taking will be done in a designated space at the airport which will facilitate passengers, he said. Sample taking has far been done at the old terminal, requiring passengers to be bused there and back.

Karousos said that significant preparations have been carried out in anticipation of an increase in the number of passengers — from 1000 to 1500 daily initially, to 200,000 a month in July, 400,000 in August and 650,000 in September and October.

Paphos Airport is expected to handle 100 flights a week from 19 countries in July and Larnaca Airport will handle about 400 a week from 35 countries.

But this is expected to change as most flights are scheduled once they are classified as Group A.

The more countries making it into Group A and not needing a certificate they have tested negative for Covid-19 certificate, the more there will be an increase in passenger traffic and tourism.

Kalogerou expressed satisfaction with the arrival of flights to Paphos after three months and said all measures have been taken to safeguard the health and safety of the passengers and airport personnel in line with the government’s protocols.

She said she was optimistic there will a gradual increase in flights, particularly after July 1.

And she said it was important that tests will be completed within one and half hours, thereby minimising passenger inconvenience and safeguarding the efforts made against the pandemic the past few months.

 

By Bouli Hadjioannou
Previous articleLatest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus
Next articleNZ extends cruise ship ban, tightens rules to contain virus at border

Top Stories

Local

Turkish Cypriot regime opens five checkpoints

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    Turkish Cypriot authorities as from today are allowing Cypriot citizens and legal residents of the Republic of Cyprus to use five checkpoints to cross...
Read more
Local

Greens urge police to check Chlorakas beach venue (photos)

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  The Greens have drawn attention to a venue on Kotsias beach in Chlorakas which they say is continuing to operate despite protests by the...
Read more
Local

Larnaca: Drunk driver crashes into parked car

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  A driver who collided into the back of a parked car was found to be six times over the limit, police said. They said that...
Read more
Local

Last patient at referral hospital to be discharged

Josephine Koumettou -
The last patient with Covid-19 being treated at Famagusta referral hospital will be discharged later on Monday, the CNA reports. The patient has reportedly tested...
Read more
World

NZ extends cruise ship ban, tightens rules to contain virus at border

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  New Zealand on Monday extended a ban on cruise ships arriving in the country and tightened measures for visitors to exit quarantine, after reporting...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Celebrity chef shares recipe for ‘Kalon Prama’ (video)

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Celebrity Greek-Cypriot chef Loulla Astin based in Manchester has shared her delicious recipe for semolina cake -- 'Kalon Prama' with the internet through a...
Read more
Local Food

Ravioles

Andreas Nicolaides -
This is pasta with a very Cypriot twist! The Ravioles (ravioli) are handmade village pasta made with flour, olive oil and eggs and has...
Read more
Local Food

Halloumi, watermelon and mint salad

Andreas Nicolaides -
Halloumi cheese and fresh, juicy watermelon are a fantastic salty-sweet pair. In Cyprus, fresh halloumi slices are served with watermelon for breakfast or dessert,...
Read more
Local Food

Afelia

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Cubes of tender, pork meat (shoulder or belly pork) are marinated in wine, coriander seeds, olive oil and bay leaves and seasoned with salt...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Turkish Cypriot regime opens five checkpoints

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    Turkish Cypriot authorities as from today are allowing Cypriot citizens and legal residents of the Republic of Cyprus to use five checkpoints to cross...
Read more
Local

Greens urge police to check Chlorakas beach venue (photos)

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  The Greens have drawn attention to a venue on Kotsias beach in Chlorakas which they say is continuing to operate despite protests by the...
Read more
Local

Larnaca: Drunk driver crashes into parked car

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  A driver who collided into the back of a parked car was found to be six times over the limit, police said. They said that...
Read more
Local

Last patient at referral hospital to be discharged

Josephine Koumettou -
The last patient with Covid-19 being treated at Famagusta referral hospital will be discharged later on Monday, the CNA reports. The patient has reportedly tested...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros