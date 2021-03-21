Paphos Air Base: More PCR testing prove ‘positive’ rapid tests false

PCR tests performed on Friday and Saturday on some of the 26 personnel at Paphos Air Base turned out to be negative leading authorities to examine the possibility of errors during last week’s initial positive rapid tests, something which will be clarified once all PCR tests have been concluded.

Last week 26 out of the 75 personnel on “Andreas Papandreou” Air Base who had undergone rapid tests were found positive for Covid-19.

The unit was immediately placed under quarantine and the National Guard requested immediate PCR testing to validate the results.