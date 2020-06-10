Paphos: 75 year old killed in labour accident

A 75 year old man was fatally injured in an industrial accident that occurred in Tala at around 3 pm on Wednesday afternoon.

Police named the victim as Andreas Stavrinou from Panayia.

Stavrinou was trying to load gravel when under conditions which are being investigated the soil gave way and the lifting equipment overturned, pinning him underneath, CNA reported.

A labour inspector who visited the scene said that the fatal labour accident was under investigation.

He said that at first sight the equipment did not appear to have any mechanical problems but all the conditions under which the accident occurred will be examined.