Paphos: 70 year old jailed on cannabis charges

Paphos district court on Tuesday sentenced a 70 year old man to two years in prison after finding him guilty of possessing and supplying 708 grams of cannabis.

The defendant was arrested last May when police found 708 grams of cannabis in his house.

Police said that during an operation, the anti-narcotics unit had stopped a car driven by a 35 year old and with a 31 year old co-driver on a road in Paphos district. The 35 year old tried to flee on foot but was caught by police.

During his attempt to get away, he was seen throwing something to the ground which was later found to be 77 grams of cannabis. Police also found another four grams of cannabis near the car.

In investigating the case, police searched the home of the 70 year old and found 708 grams of cannabis.