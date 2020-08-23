Paphos: 28-year-old arrested for damaging trees (photos)

A 28-year-old man was arrested on Saturday in Paphos for damaging municipal trees while drunk, the CNA reports.

According to the police, the offence was committed shortly after 5 am on Saturday morning.

The man appears to have damaged a number of trees that were planted by the municipality in the mall area near the Paphos District Administration offices and has reportedly cut off branches.

CCTV in the area helped police identify the man who was then arrested and taken to Paphos police headquarters where he admitted to committing the offence.

Police said that the 28-year-old had consumed large quantities of alcohol.

Paphos mayor Phedonas Phedonos has condemned the act through social media.