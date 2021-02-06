Paphos: 25-year-old dies in motorcycle accident

A 25-year-old man has died in a road accident in Paphos on Friday night, police have said.

The man was named as Victoras Papadopoulos, a Greek national residing in Paphos.

According to a police announcement, the accident took place around 8.30 pm on Friday on Apostolou Pavlou Avenue when, under conditions being investigated, the victim’s motorcycle that was headed towards the Paphos marina crashed into a car driven by a 30 year old man who was headed towards the city centre.

At the time of the accident, the 30 year old car driver reportedly tried to avoid collision by swerving to the right towards Niovis Street, but the motorcycle crossed into the opposite lane resulting in a frontal collision with a car driven by a 45 year old woman.

Police sped to the scene and the 25 year old was taken by ambulance to Paphos General Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

The 45 year old woman was also taken to hospital and kept under observation as she sustained light injuries.

The 30 year old has been arrested to facilitate investigations by the Paphos police.