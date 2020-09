A 22-year-old foreign man on Monday was remanded in custody for a recent breaking and entering in Paphos, police said.

The young man entered the home of a 47-year-old man through the unlocked kitchen door on September 24 at 7:20 in the morning. And upon realising the owner was at home he just ran away.

The 47-year-old man notified the police who managed to arrest the suspect.

(Philenews)