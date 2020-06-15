Paphos: 21 year old woman jailed for burglary, theft

Paphos district court on Monday sentenced a 21 year old Greek Cypriot woman to two and a half years in jail for burglary and theft.
She faced a total of 14 charges in five burglary cases.
The offences were committed in May, 2020.
