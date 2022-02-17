NewsLocalPandemic slashes turnover of vast majority of SMEs in Cyprus

Pandemic slashes turnover of vast majority of SMEs in Cyprus

Smes
Smes

As high as 83% of a total of 541 small to medium size businesses in Cyprus have recorded a decreased turnover because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The nationwide decrease was specifically recorded between March 2020 and December 2021, according to a study carried out by small shopkeepers’ union Povek, the Bank of Cyprus and business analytics company Retail Zoom.

A huge decrease in turnover and liquidity was recorded by 58% of the SMEs while 25% said this was notable.

At the same time, 43% of the survey’s 541 SMEs decreased their staff number by 20%. These enterprises were mainly in the catering/entertainment sector.

The study surveyed SMEs spanning a number of sectors, including retail, wholesale trade, catering, entertainment and technical professions.

In addition, 70 per cent of participating businesses employ between two and nine staff members, 18 per cent have a single employee, while 12 per cent employ between 10 and 39 people.

 

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleCyprus-Israel relations not in danger because of Herzog’s visit to Turkey
Next articleBritain says Russia’s Putin could drag out Ukraine crisis for months

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros