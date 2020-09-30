Pandemic at highly critical phase in Cyprus, new appeal launched-12 cases today

Twelve new cases of covid-19 were announced today out of three thousand 147 tests, taking confirmed infections to 1,755.

The break down of new patients follows:

1 case was detected out of 655 samples through private initiative.

7 cases were confirmed out of 180 tests carried out in the process of contact tracing.

3 cases were found out of 875 tests carried out in the framework of the Larnaca 3 people control programme.

1 case confirmed out of 939 samples through passenger and repatriation control.

Three out of the seven contact tracing cases emerged as family contacts of the ASIL Lysis football player cluster, announced three days ago, with one from the Ethnicos Achnas cluster.

Eleven patients are being treated at the Famagusta General, the referral hospital for Covid 19, with one patient intubated at the Nicosia General, after being treated at Famagusta.

The Health ministry launched a new appeal to citizens to follow directives to the letter, if they are close contacts of patients. Those developing symptoms must immediately restricts their contacts, self-isolate and contact their GP.

The ministry notes that the pandemic is at a highly critical phase and not adhering to the protocols might lead to the situation getting out of hand.