Pancyprian Robotics Competition 25-26 June

The 5th Pancyprian Robotex Robotics Competition takes place on 25 and 26 June 2022 (10:00 am – 4:00 pm), at the University of Cyprus.

The Robotex Cyprus 22 robotics festival, organized by the Cyprus Computer Society, will be honored by the presence of the President of the House of Representatives, Ms. Annita Dimitriou.

625 robotists, pupils, students and adults from all over Cyprus will attend the competition (with their robots) in order to compete in the 20 different challenges.

The event will be open to the competitors’ parents, relatives and friends as well as to the general public that will have the opportunity to enjoy robotic battles and visit exhibitions of robotics projects.

Specifically, on Saturday 25/6 the LINE FOLLOWING series is enriched by fields with various obstacles that the robots must avoid, in the MAZE competition the robots will try to find the exit, like the mythical Theseus and in the FOLKRACE rally many robots will compete at the same time in an innovative platform.

On Sunday 26/6, in SUMO based on the famous Japanese wrestling, the robots will try to displace each other from the field. The competition includes the COLOUR PICKING challenge and the new GIRLS FIRE-FIGHTING which aims to attract more women to the STEAM sector.

On both Robotex days, p rimary school students will present EDUCATIONAL ROBOTICS projects on the environmental theme of Waste Management.

In the event area there will be interactive information kiosks with “sweet” surprises and other activities while the program includes music and dance interventions!

It is noted that the winning teams are entitled to participate in the respective international completion in Estonia, where Cyprus collected awards in the past!