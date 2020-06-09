Pancyprian examinations underway

Pancyprian examinations are underway on Tuesday morning with the participation of 7,352 graduates of whom 5,465 are seeking admission to the Public Higher Education Institutions of Cyprus and Greece.

The remaining 1,887 candidates are seeking a school leaving certificate (Apolytirion).

A total of 653 are seeking entry to the Military schools.

Education Minister Prodromos Prodromou will visit Kykkos B lyceum on the occasion of the first day of exams.

This year’s exams are taking place following the closure of schools for more than two months and graduates having to attend online classes.

(CNA)