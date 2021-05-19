Palestinians supporters protest against Israeli attacks on Gaza

in-cyprusPalestinians supporters protest against Israeli attacks on Gaza

A child attends a protest by Palestinians and pro-Palestinian supporters against Israeli attacks on Gaza amid Israeli-Palestinian fighting, in Santiago, Chile May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

By george
