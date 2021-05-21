NewsWorldPalestinians return home after Israel-Hamas truce Palestinians return home after Israel-Hamas truce 4 hours ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Viber Palestinians, who fled their home due to Israel air and artillery strikes, ride on a horse-drawn cart as they return to their house following Israel-Hamas truce, in Gaza May 21, 2021. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa Palestinians, who fled their home due to Israel air and artillery strikes, ride on a horse-drawn cart as they return to their house following Israel-Hamas truce, in Gaza May 21, 2021. (Reuters) By gavriella Previous articleCyprus off “red list” as COVID-19 diagnosis rate declinesNext articleThai sniffer dogs make COVID-19 detection debut Top Stories Local New Cyprus Shipping Chamber President is Themis Papadopoulos Concerts Classical Romanticism at Technopolis, 20 on May 24 World Thai sniffer dogs make COVID-19 detection debut World Palestinians return home after Israel-Hamas truce Local Cyprus off “red list” as COVID-19 diagnosis rate declines Taste Agrotourism Dance of art and oenogastronomy: wine tasting at Tsiakkas winery Local Food To Ouzeri: scent of sea and happiness Sweets NYT legendary plum, berries or apricot cake (recipe) Eat & Drink MASA: tasty sandwiches, fragrant coffee and more! RELATED ARTICLES Thai sniffer dogs make COVID-19 detection debut Biden signs bill to combat hate crimes against Asian Americans Rotterdam hosts second semi-final of 2021 Eurovision song competition Two months to Olympics: Tokyo residents raise concerns on holding the Games