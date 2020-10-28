Photos Palestinians protest against the publications of a cartoon of Prophet Mohammad in...

Palestinians protest against the publications of a cartoon of Prophet Mohammad in France

A picture of French President Emmanuel Macron is burnt by Palestinians during a protest against the publications of a cartoon of Prophet Mohammad in France and Macron's comments, near Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank October 27, 2020. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

A picture of French President Emmanuel Macron is burnt by Palestinians during a protest against the publications of a cartoon of Prophet Mohammad in France and Macron’s comments, near Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank October 27, 2020.

Source:REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

MORE PHOTOS

Photos

Supporting or opposing Amy C. Barrett for the Supreme Court

Andreas Nicolaides -
An activist supporting the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court prays as counter protesters stand at the Supreme Court in Washington,...
Read more
in-cyprus

A Halloween skeleton lies on the hedge outside a home in Los Angeles

Annie Charalambous -
A Halloween skeleton lies on the hedge outside a home in Los Angeles, California, U.S., amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (Reuters)
Read more
Photos

Puppy with green fur born in Sardinia

Andreas Nicolaides -
Pistachio, a puppy who was born with green fur, is seen on the day he was born on a farm on the island of...
Read more
Photos

Former U.S. President Obama campaigns for Joe Biden

Andreas Nicolaides -
Former U.S. President Barack Obama puts on his face mask after his speech as he campaigns on behalf of Democratic presidential nominee and his...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros