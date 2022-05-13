Palestinians bury Al Jazeera journalist killed in West Bank

Thousands of Palestinians attended on Friday (May 13) the funeral of Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh, who was killed in the West Bank.

Abu Akleh, who had covered Palestinian affairs and the Middle East for more than two decades, was shot while reporting on an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday (May 11).

Palestinian authorities described Abu Akleh’s killing as an assassination by Israeli forces. Israel’s government initially suggested Palestinian fire might have been to blame, but officials have also said they could not rule out it was Israeli gunfire that killed her.

Abu Akleh’s death has drawn widespread condemnation. Video footage from the moments after she was shot showed Abu Akleh, 51, wearing a blue vest marked “Press”.

At least two of her colleagues who were with her said that they had come under Israeli sniper fire and that they were not close to militants.

Palestinians in Jerusalem closed their shops to pay tribute to the late reporter.

Israel, which has voiced regret at Abu Akleh’s death, has proposed a joint investigation with the Palestinians, asking them to provide the bullet for examination.

The Palestinians have rejected the Israeli request. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Thursday (May 12) said Israel was fully responsible and called for an international investigation.

