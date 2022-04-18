Paid paternity leave on the way, draft bill goes before social partners on Tuesday

Minister of Labour Zeta Emilianidou on Tuesday will table a draft bill harmonizing the island with the EU’s Directive on paid parental leave before the Labour Advisory Board.

This is within efforts to balance family and professional life and the aim of the directive is to also promote gender equality by offering a minimum of 10 days of paid paternity leave.

A 10-day paternity leave is already in force in Cyprus but unpaid.

After the bill is debated and approved between the island’s social partners, it will then be taken before the Council of Ministers and then before the Parliament to be voted in before the summer.

Cyprus will have to harmonize with the relevant Directive by August, the latest.

The relevant Directive provides, among other things, paid leave of two months for working parents with children up to eight years, paid paternity allowance and a number of other facilities for young couples. Such as the option for flexible forms of employment for a certain period.