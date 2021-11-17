Pafos and Larnaka Castles to be lit Purple for World Pancreatic Cancer Day

The Department of Antiquities of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Works, announces that on Thursday, 18th of November 2021, the Cyprus Museum and the Medieval Castles of Pafos and Larnaka will be lit purple, as part of the World Pancreatic Cancer Day, to help increase public awareness concerning the dangers of this cancer, which, in relation to other kinds of cancer, has the lowest life expectancy.

The Department of Antiquities lights up purple these monuments and the Cyprus Museum, following the call of the Cyprus Association of Cancer Patients and Friends (PASYKAF), as the reinforcement of the link between our cultural heritage and the society is among its strategic objectives. By lighting up the monuments, we at the same time light up the problems of our society, thus contributing in the increase of solidarity and the development of social welfare.

The Department of Antiquities through this endeavor aims at highlighting the need for prevention, early detection and therapy. It is also important to increase scientific knowledge and treatments. The message our cultural heritage wishes to transfer by being lit purple is that of love towards our fellow human men and women that suffer from pancreatic cancer, as well as of understanding and protection. These needs become more essential in the current difficult circumstances of the pandemic.